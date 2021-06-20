Fourteen People Killed In Series Of Armed Assaults In Mexico's Northeast - Reports
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:50 PM
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) At least 14 people died and three others were injured in the city of Reynosa in Mexico as a result of a series of armed attacks in different districts, Mexican media reported on Sunday.
According to the Universal newspaper, the perpetrators moved around the city in several cars.
The police reportedly arrested a person who carried two female hostages in the trunk of his car.
The Mexican law enforcement bodies are investigating the incident and looking for those responsible.