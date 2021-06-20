MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) At least 14 people died and three others were injured in the city of Reynosa in Mexico as a result of a series of armed attacks in different districts, Mexican media reported on Sunday.

According to the Universal newspaper, the perpetrators moved around the city in several cars.

The police reportedly arrested a person who carried two female hostages in the trunk of his car.

The Mexican law enforcement bodies are investigating the incident and looking for those responsible.