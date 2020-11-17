UrduPoint.com
Fourteen People Killed In Tanker Explosion In Western Mexico - Prosecutor's Office

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:53 PM

Fourteen People Killed in Tanker Explosion in Western Mexico - Prosecutor's Office

A tanker explosion on the Tepic-Guadalajara highway in the west of Mexico has taken the lives of 14 people, the prosecutor's office of Nayarit state said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) A tanker explosion on the Tepic-Guadalajara highway in the west of Mexico has taken the lives of 14 people, the prosecutor's office of Nayarit state said.

"At this moment we can confirm the death of one more person, the total number of victims amounts to 14 as a result of the unfortunate accident on the Tepic-Guadalajara highway this morning," the prosecutor's office twitted on Monday.

The explosion occurred on Monday when the tanker carrying liquefied gas collided with another vehicle, rolled over and exploded. The accident affected an area of almost two hectares where three other vehicles were completely damaged.

