UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourteen Protesters Arrested In US' Portland After Police Association Office Set On Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:50 PM

Fourteen Protesters Arrested in US' Portland After Police Association Office Set on Fire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Fourteen people were detained in the US city of Portland in the late hours of Thursday after a police association office was set on fire amid Breonna Taylor protests..

"At 10:07 p.m. [5:07 GMT on Friday], a group member attempted to set fire to the awnings affixed to the Portland Police Association office. Another person was seen hammering the front door of the building, in an attempt to enter the property. At 10:25 p.m., a group member was successful in lighting the plywood affixed to the front door of the building on fire," the police said.

Due to "criminal behavior" and the fire set to the building, an unlawful assembly was declared and all persons were told to immediately disperse.

Then, the police started making arrests. The list of those arrested has 14 Names.

Fresh protests erupted across the US on Wednesday after a grand jury brought no charges against police officers for the March killing of African American woman Breonna Taylor during a drug raid of her Louisville home. The state attorney general said the deadly use of force by the officers involved was justified after Taylor's boyfriend opened fire on them. One of the officers was still charged with wanton endangerment.

Related Topics

Assembly Fire Police Portland Louisville March Criminals Women All P

Recent Stories

National players join domestic teams for National ..

9 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

20 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

23 minutes ago

Four injured in Paris knife attack near former off ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea, Russia Exchange Messages to Mark 30th An ..

3 minutes ago

Any amount of alcohol use during pregnancy harmful ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.