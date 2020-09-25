Fourteen Protesters Arrested in US' Portland After Police Association Office Set on Fire

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Fourteen people were detained in the US city of Portland in the late hours of Thursday after a police association office was set on fire amid Breonna Taylor protests..

"At 10:07 p.m. [5:07 GMT on Friday], a group member attempted to set fire to the awnings affixed to the Portland Police Association office. Another person was seen hammering the front door of the building, in an attempt to enter the property. At 10:25 p.m., a group member was successful in lighting the plywood affixed to the front door of the building on fire," the police said.

Due to "criminal behavior" and the fire set to the building, an unlawful assembly was declared and all persons were told to immediately disperse.

Then, the police started making arrests. The list of those arrested has 14 Names.

Fresh protests erupted across the US on Wednesday after a grand jury brought no charges against police officers for the March killing of African American woman Breonna Taylor during a drug raid of her Louisville home. The state attorney general said the deadly use of force by the officers involved was justified after Taylor's boyfriend opened fire on them. One of the officers was still charged with wanton endangerment.