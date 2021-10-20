Fourteen Syrian Soldiers Killed In Bus Explosion In Downtown Damascus - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:00 AM
DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Fourteen Syrian servicemen were killed in a terrorist attack in the center of Damascus, a security source told Sputnik.
On Wednesday morning, near the famous Damarose Hotel, terrorists detonated two explosive devices, causing a passing Syrian army bus to explode.
"According to preliminary data, 14 servicemen who were on the bus were killed," the source said.