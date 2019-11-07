Fourteen Taliban militants have been killed in a military operation in the northern Afghan province of Faryab, while seven others have been injured, the Afghan Interior Ministry said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Fourteen Taliban militants have been killed in a military operation in the northern Afghan province of Faryab, while seven others have been injured, the Afghan Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"Seven Taliban were killed and two wounded in Faryab Andkhoy district and in Pashtun Kot district, seven Taliban were killed during the clashes and 5 others were injured," the ministry said in a statement.

The Interior Ministry specified that an assistant of the Taliban's Red Unit for the Kurghan district was among those injured.

The ministry added that one Afghan policeman was killed and another one injured in the clash.