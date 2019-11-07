UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourteen Taliban Killed In Military Operation In Afghanistan's North - Interior Ministry

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:25 PM

Fourteen Taliban Killed in Military Operation in Afghanistan's North - Interior Ministry

Fourteen Taliban militants have been killed in a military operation in the northern Afghan province of Faryab, while seven others have been injured, the Afghan Interior Ministry said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Fourteen Taliban militants have been killed in a military operation in the northern Afghan province of Faryab, while seven others have been injured, the Afghan Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"Seven Taliban were killed and two wounded in Faryab Andkhoy district and in Pashtun Kot district, seven Taliban were killed during the clashes and 5 others were injured," the ministry said in a statement.

The Interior Ministry specified that an assistant of the Taliban's Red Unit for the Kurghan district was among those injured.

The ministry added that one Afghan policeman was killed and another one injured in the clash.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Interior Ministry

Recent Stories

Emirates announces attractive fares for travellers

4 minutes ago

Emirates Airline profits nearly triple in half-yea ..

3 minutes ago

German shares up 0.59 pct at start of trading on T ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan invites foreign companie ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan-Qatar Family Takaful maintains A+ credit ..

22 seconds ago

Rs.20.8 million fines imposed to profiteers: Commi ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.