UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourteen US Meat Processing Plants To Reopen Under Defense Production Act - Pence

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Fourteen US Meat Processing Plants to Reopen Under Defense Production Act - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Fourteen beef, pork and chicken processing plants agreed to reopen after closing due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after President Donald Trump used the Defense Production Act (DPA) to supply the industry with protective equipment and instructions on safety measures developed by relevant agencies, Vice President Mike Pence told industry executives on Friday.

On April 28, Trump signed an executive under the DPA that classified meat as a scarce material essential to US national defense," Pence said.

"We partnered, I'm proud to say, with the great companies represented here, deployed CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] personnel to meat processing plants that have been impacted, deployed personal protective equipment, given counsel about safe operations," Pence told industry officials.

"I'm proud to report that the USDA [Agriculture Department] just announced a few hours ago that 14 meat processing plants will be resuming operations."

US officials will work with meat processing facilities to affirm they will operate in accordance with the guidance of CDC and other agencies, and then work with state and local officials to ensure that these plants are allowed to operate to produce the meat protein that Americans need, the Agriculture Department said in an earlier press release.

Related Topics

Agriculture Trump April Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed orders payment of cost for stem ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman of Gurunanak Darbar Sikh Temple to partic ..

1 hour ago

Continued air quality improvement in Abu Dhabi, as ..

1 hour ago

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

3 hours ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

3 hours ago

Serbia Opposition Party Says Will Oppose EU Member ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.