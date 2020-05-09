Fourteen US Meat Processing Plants to Reopen Under Defense Production Act - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) Fourteen beef, pork and chicken processing plants agreed to reopen after closing due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after President Donald Trump used the Defense Production Act (DPA) to supply the industry with protective equipment and instructions on safety measures developed by relevant agencies, Vice President Mike Pence told industry executives on Friday.

On April 28, Trump signed an executive under the DPA that classified meat as a scarce material essential to US national defense," Pence said.

"We partnered, I'm proud to say, with the great companies represented here, deployed CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] personnel to meat processing plants that have been impacted, deployed personal protective equipment, given counsel about safe operations," Pence told industry officials.

"I'm proud to report that the USDA [Agriculture Department] just announced a few hours ago that 14 meat processing plants will be resuming operations."

US officials will work with meat processing facilities to affirm they will operate in accordance with the guidance of CDC and other agencies, and then work with state and local officials to ensure that these plants are allowed to operate to produce the meat protein that Americans need, the Agriculture Department said in an earlier press release.