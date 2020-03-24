Fourteenth Russian Military Aircraft Arrives in Italy to Help Fight Coronavirus - Ministry

PRATICA DI MARE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The fourteenth Russian military aircraft with specialists and equipment for disinfection - the last one that the Russian Defense Ministry had informed the public about - arrived in Italy to help fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the ministry said in a statement.

"The fourteenth Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with a group of Russian military specialists and equipment for diagnosis and disinfection has landed at Italy's Pratica di Mare Air Base (30 kilometers southwest of Rome)," it said.