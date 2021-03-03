UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth Batch Of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives In Lithuania - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 10:00 AM

Fourth Batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in Lithuania - Health Ministry

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The fourth batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines, consisting of 19,200 doses, has been delivered to the emergency center in Lithuania, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"Part of this batch of vaccines arrived at the vaccination centers on the same day, and the other part will be delivered on Wednesday," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, currently Lithuania vaccinates against COVID-19 cancer patients and the elderly.

The country uses three COVID-19 vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in the country, 164,000 people, or 6.1 percent of the population, have received the first shots of the vaccine, and 73,200 or 2.63 percent have received both shots.

Related Topics

Same Lithuania Cancer Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

40 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity engages world ..

9 hours ago

Austria, Denmark plan vaccines with Israel to bols ..

10 hours ago

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

10 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

11 hours ago

S. African Police Seize Cocaine Shipment Worth Nea ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.