Fourth Batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in Lithuania - Health Ministry

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The fourth batch of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines, consisting of 19,200 doses, has been delivered to the emergency center in Lithuania, the country's Ministry of Health said in a statement.

"Part of this batch of vaccines arrived at the vaccination centers on the same day, and the other part will be delivered on Wednesday," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, currently Lithuania vaccinates against COVID-19 cancer patients and the elderly.

The country uses three COVID-19 vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in the country, 164,000 people, or 6.1 percent of the population, have received the first shots of the vaccine, and 73,200 or 2.63 percent have received both shots.