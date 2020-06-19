Fourth Belarusian Presidential Candidate Drops Out of Election Campaign

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Yury Gubarevich, a chairman of the opposition For Freedom movement, told Sputnik on Friday that he dropped out of the presidential election campaign, becoming the fourth one to do so at the stage of collecting signatures.

The Minsk-based Viasna human rights center has said that Gubarevich was sentenced to 15 days of administrative arrest over the violation of the procedure for holding a mass event, namely, participating in an unauthorized rally near the Kamarouski market in Minsk. The head of the opposition movement remains at large and has pleaded not guilty, saying that his actions were in accordance with Belarusian law.

"I am withdrawing from the presidential campaign," Gubarevich confirmed.

The Central Election Commission of Belarus has initially registered 15 candidates for the presidency. However, Oleg Gaidukevich, the deputy chairman of the house of representatives' standing committee on international affairs and a chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party, Natalia Kisel, a self-nominated candidate, and musician Aleksandr Tabolich, withdrew their candidacies from the presidential race, some of them in favor of the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko.

There are 11 candidates left in the race, including Lukashenko, who has been serving as president since 1994. The submission of nominations will be held between June 20 and July 4, with registration scheduled for July 5-14. The election is scheduled for August 9.