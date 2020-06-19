UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth Belarusian Presidential Candidate Drops Out Of Election Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Fourth Belarusian Presidential Candidate Drops Out of Election Campaign

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Yury Gubarevich, a chairman of the opposition For Freedom movement, told Sputnik on Friday that he dropped out of the presidential election campaign, becoming the fourth one to do so at the stage of collecting signatures.

The Minsk-based Viasna human rights center has said that Gubarevich was sentenced to 15 days of administrative arrest over the violation of the procedure for holding a mass event, namely, participating in an unauthorized rally near the Kamarouski market in Minsk. The head of the opposition movement remains at large and has pleaded not guilty, saying that his actions were in accordance with Belarusian law.

"I am withdrawing from the presidential campaign," Gubarevich confirmed.

The Central Election Commission of Belarus has initially registered 15 candidates for the presidency. However, Oleg Gaidukevich, the deputy chairman of the house of representatives' standing committee on international affairs and a chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party, Natalia Kisel, a self-nominated candidate, and musician Aleksandr Tabolich, withdrew their candidacies from the presidential race, some of them in favor of the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko.

There are 11 candidates left in the race, including Lukashenko, who has been serving as president since 1994. The submission of nominations will be held between June 20 and July 4, with registration scheduled for July 5-14. The election is scheduled for August 9.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Minsk Belarus June July August Market Event From Race Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

1 hour ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

3 hours ago

Excise police nabs a drug peddler

7 minutes ago

Shahbaz Gill calls on Balochistan Governor

7 minutes ago

Two drown into river Chenab

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.