Fourth Bird Flu Outbreak Detected in Japan Farm in Under 2 Weeks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) A fourth outbreak of avian flu has been detected in Japan which may necessitate the culling of over 10,000 chickens, media reported.

According to public broadcaster NHK, this is the fourth large bird farm in the southern Kagawa prefecture to be placed under quarantine with a ban on exporting any foodstuffs in November alone.

The highly pathogenic H5 flu was first detected at a bird farm near Kagawa's city Mitoyo, where nearly 4,000 chickens died between November 1 and 4, the broadcaster reported.

This was the first detection of avian flu in over two years and has led to the culling of over 11,000 birds so far.