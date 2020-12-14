Fourth body found after warehouse fire near Barcelona

Rescuers have located a fourth body under the ruins of a burnt-out warehouse near Barcelona, where up to 200 migrants were living, a senior Catalan official said on Monday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Rescuers have located a fourth body under the ruins of a burnt-out warehouse near Barcelona, where up to 200 migrants were living, a senior Catalan official said on Monday.

"A fourth victim has just been found as a result of the fire in Badalona," regional interior minister Miquel Samper said on Twitter.

The fire broke out on Wednesday evening in an industrial area of Badalona, a Barcelona suburb, where the migrants were living in squalid conditions.

Three migrants died in the blaze, which raged for hours before firefighters were able to get it under control.

The fourth victim is also thought to be a migrant, although Samper said none of them would be identified until the building had been thoroughly searched.

The regional fire service confirmed that a fourth victim had been found, saying on Twitter it had sent four teams to help with the recovery efforts, among them experts on structural damage.

Another 20 people were hurt in the blaze, including some who jumped out of the three-storey building to escape the flames.

Most of those living in the warehouse were illegal immigrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, who scrape by through selling trinkets on the streets or collecting scrap metal, fellow residents and neighbours said.