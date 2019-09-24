Fourth Case of African Swine Fever Registered in South Korea - Reports

The fourth case of African swine fever was confirmed in South Korea on Tuesday and authorities are reviewing one more suspected case, local media reporte

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The fourth case of African swine fever was confirmed in South Korea on Tuesday and authorities are reviewing one more suspected case, local media reported.

On September 17, 18 and 23, South Korea reported the first three cases of the disease. The authorities are concerned about the possibility of nationwide spread of the highly contagious animal disease.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the fourth case was registered in the city of Paju, located near the border with North Korea, and is already the second case registered in the area.

The South Korean authorities have been culling all pigs within a 3-kilometer (1.86-mile) radius of the farms with infected animals to contain the outbreak.

In May, North Korea reported the first outbreak of the African swine fever to the World Organization for Animal Health. The disease was detected in animals in an agricultural cooperative in the north of the country, near the border with China, where cases of this fever had been registered since last August. The fever was later registered in Mongolia and Vietnam.