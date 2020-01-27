UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth Case Of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed In United States - Health Officials

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

Fourth Case of Novel Coronavirus Confirmed in United States - Health Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of a new deadly strain of coronavirus in the United States has risen to four, after the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday announced that a person has been hospitalized after claiming to be unwell.

In a press release, health officials stated that the person had recently returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. The person is now being treated in an unnamed hospital, and poses no immediate threat to the general public, health officials stated.

"LA County is well prepared to manage cases and suspected cases of novel coronavirus. We are working closely with our Federal, state and local partners to provide healthcare providers and the public with accurate information about actions we are taking to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus and to care for those who are ill," Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said in the press release.

Other confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US have been reported in the state of Washington, the city of Chicago, and Orange County, California, according to the NBC news broadcaster.

Earlier on Sunday, China's National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei told reporters that the spread of the virus appears to be accelerating despite mitigation efforts.

According to the latest official data, over 2,000 people in China have contracted the new form of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of at least 56 people.

Related Topics

China Washington Orange Los Angeles Wuhan Chicago United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian Embassy&#039;s c ..

2 hours ago

No cases of coronavirus recorded in Saudi Arabia: ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Institute for Banking to send 25 professi ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health launches AI-based device to tre ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves AED395 mln ..

3 hours ago

Loud noises expected in UAQ Corniche due to &#039; ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.