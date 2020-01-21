UrduPoint.com
Fourth Death From New Coronavirus Registered In China's Wuhan - Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:30 AM

Fourth Death From New Coronavirus Registered in China's Wuhan - Health Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) A fourth death from the new coronavirus is being reported in China's Wuhan, where the current outbreak of virus started, Wuhan health authorities have announced.

According to a statement from the city health committee, as of midnight January 19, a total of 198 coronavirus cases have been registered, 25 people have been discharged from hospital, while four people have died from the illness.

