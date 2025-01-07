Open Menu

Fourth 'Hajj Conference & Exhibition' Set To Begin On Jan 13 In Jeddah

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Fourth 'Hajj Conference & Exhibition' set to begin on Jan 13 in Jeddah

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has finalized preparations for the fourth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition, set to begin on Monday, January 13, 2025, at the Jeddah Superdome.

The four-day event will bring together experts, academics, diplomats, and representatives from various sectors including public, private, and non-profit organizations.

This year’s conference, which will feature over 300 participating organizations, aims to highlight innovations and technological advancements aimed at enhancing the experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. The event will focus on fostering collaboration across the entire pilgrim services ecosystem.

Organized in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Program – a key initiative under Saudi Vision 2030 – the conference will feature more than 47 panel discussions and 50 workshops, with over 130 local and international speakers. The discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including sustainability, the use of artificial intelligence in crowd management, eco-friendly technologies, and digital solutions to streamline operations for Hajj and Umrah.

The event will also host the world’s largest exhibition dedicated to Hajj and Umrah services, spanning 50,000 square meters. The exhibition will showcase the latest innovations in the sector, including projects and products designed to improve the pilgrimage experience. Last year’s edition attracted over 100,000 visitors and saw the signing of 202 international cooperation agreements.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has emphasized that the success of previous editions, including widespread media coverage, underscores the importance of continued efforts to improve services for pilgrims. This conference forms part of the Kingdom’s broader strategy to further enhance its global role in serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

The ministry has called on experts and stakeholders worldwide to participate in the event, which offers a unique platform for sharing knowledge, exploring collaboration opportunities, and driving innovation in the Hajj and Umrah sector. Interested individuals can register and find more information at the official website, [hajjconfex.com](http://hajjconfex.com).

Related Topics

World Hajj Jeddah Saudi January Media Event From

Recent Stories

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..

37 minutes ago
 Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region thro ..

Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2 ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUP ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT

1 hour ago
 ‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, ..

‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service

1 hour ago
 Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th confer ..

Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai

2 hours ago
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone

2 hours ago
 Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, susta ..

Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-pri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..

2 hours ago
 DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic A ..

DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovati ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..

2 hours ago
 Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Ar ..

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

3 hours ago

More Stories From World