Fourth 'Hajj Conference & Exhibition' set to begin on Jan 13 in Jeddah

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has finalized preparations for the fourth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition, set to begin on Monday, January 13, 2025, at the Jeddah Superdome.

The four-day event will bring together experts, academics, diplomats, and representatives from various sectors including public, private, and non-profit organizations.

This year’s conference, which will feature over 300 participating organizations, aims to highlight innovations and technological advancements aimed at enhancing the experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. The event will focus on fostering collaboration across the entire pilgrim services ecosystem.

Organized in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Program – a key initiative under Saudi Vision 2030 – the conference will feature more than 47 panel discussions and 50 workshops, with over 130 local and international speakers. The discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including sustainability, the use of artificial intelligence in crowd management, eco-friendly technologies, and digital solutions to streamline operations for Hajj and Umrah.

The event will also host the world’s largest exhibition dedicated to Hajj and Umrah services, spanning 50,000 square meters. The exhibition will showcase the latest innovations in the sector, including projects and products designed to improve the pilgrimage experience. Last year’s edition attracted over 100,000 visitors and saw the signing of 202 international cooperation agreements.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has emphasized that the success of previous editions, including widespread media coverage, underscores the importance of continued efforts to improve services for pilgrims. This conference forms part of the Kingdom’s broader strategy to further enhance its global role in serving Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.

The ministry has called on experts and stakeholders worldwide to participate in the event, which offers a unique platform for sharing knowledge, exploring collaboration opportunities, and driving innovation in the Hajj and Umrah sector. Interested individuals can register and find more information at the official website, [hajjconfex.com](http://hajjconfex.com).