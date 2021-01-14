UrduPoint.com
Fourth Ivorian Peacekeeper Dies In Mali Attack: UN

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:26 PM

Fourth Ivorian peacekeeper dies in Mali attack: UN

A UN soldier among peacekeepers who were attacked in Mali on Wednesday has died from his wounds, bring the death toll to four, the United Nations said Thursday

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A UN soldier among peacekeepers who were attacked in Mali on Wednesday has died from his wounds, bring the death toll to four, the United Nations said Thursday.

A detachment of Ivorian peacekeepers was travelling between Douentza and Timbuktu in the northwest when it hit one or more roadside bombs before coming under fire, its MINUSMA peacekeeping mission said.

Three were killed, and "a fourth Blue Helmet has sadly died of his wounds," MINUSMA spokesman Olivier Salgado said on social media.

Several other peacekeepers were injured.

