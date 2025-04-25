Fourth Meeting Of China-Pakistan Joint Working Group On Agriculture Held In Beijing
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 10:31 PM
The fourth meeting of the China-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Agriculture was convened in Beijing
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The fourth meeting of the China-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Agriculture was convened in Beijing.
The meeting was co-chaired by senior officials from the Department of International Cooperation of China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Federal Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of National food Security and Research.
The meeting primarily reviewed the progress of the first batch of agricultural projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), approved the second batch of proposed projects, and announced the establishment of the China-Pakistan Agricultural Technology Working Group.
Both sides reached a consensus on establishing joint laboratories and signing a Memorandum of Understanding on tropical agriculture cooperation in near future. Other topics of discussion included deepening collaboration in fisheries, agricultural mechanization, and related fields, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.
Approximately 60 representatives from the agricultural authorities, research institutes, local governments, enterprises, and embassies of both countries participated in the meeting through both online and offline channels.
With strong support from the agricultural departments and diplomatic missions of both nations, two projects - Sichuan Litong's chili pepper cultivation demonstration base and Guangxi Royal Dairy's China-Pakistan buffalo breeding and dairy processing initiative - have delivered remarkable results as part of the first phase of CPEC agricultural cooperation. Both projects have been lauded by Chinese and Pakistani authorities and are regarded as flagship examples of bilateral agricultural collaboration.
Looking ahead, four additional high-performing partners-Qingfa Hesheng of Wuhan, Jinghua Seed Industry of Xinjiang, Runber of Shandong, and the Crop Science Institute of the Chinese academy of Agricultural Sciences - have joined the second phase of CPEC agricultural projects. In post-meeting interviews, company representatives expressed optimism about jointly cultivating more "small yet refined" model projects.
These efforts are expected to inject fresh momentum into the high-quality development of the second phase of CPEC and contribute to a new chapter in building the China-Pakistan community with a shared future.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
AKU, local and Global partners launch Malaria Elimination Project in Thatta
Kazakhstan Delegation Visits Karachi Port Trust
Islamabad nears polio campaign goal after 5 days
Inter-University drama festival concluded
All private educational institutions working under APPSMA will remain closed tom ..
LG Minister, Hyderabad's Mayor discuss civic, development issues
MQM-P's MNA visits government hospital
Shutter-down strike in solidarity with Palestinian people announced
Jabbar Khan says people along with Pak Army to fail Indian aggression
Lahore police crack down on gambling dens, online betting
PM commends security forces for eliminating six Khawarij
Religious affairs minister reaffirms minority rights, warns India against aggres ..
More Stories From World
-
Fourth meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Agriculture held in Beijing1 hour ago
-
Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'2 hours ago
-
Iran's FM Araghchi arrives in Oman ahead of nuclear talks with US2 hours ago
-
WFP says has depleted all Gaza food stocks as Israel blocks aid2 hours ago
-
One injured in Ecuador quake, buildings damaged4 hours ago
-
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Ecuador coast5 hours ago
-
FIR on Pahalgam attack exposes Modi govt’s lies6 hours ago
-
Russian general killed by car bomb near Moscow6 hours ago
-
Clasico Copa final offers Mbappe, Real Madrid redemption6 hours ago
-
Six Thai police officers killed in plane crash during drill7 hours ago
-
Trump says had call with China's Xi on tariffs: US media7 hours ago
-
SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Creativity7 hours ago