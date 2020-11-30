UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth Meeting Of Syrian Constitutional Committee Starts In Geneva

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:46 PM

Fourth Meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee Starts in Geneva

The fourth meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee began in Geneva on Monday and will run through Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The fourth meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee began in Geneva on Monday and will run through Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told reporters on Sunday that the following round of talks would allow the parties to launch direct discussions on national foundations and principles of the Syrian constitution at the next meeting in January.

For now, the parties should build mutual trust, which will allow them to move forward on more substantive topics, according to Pedersen.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30, 2019, to work toward drafting a new constitution. The Committee resumed work in August after a nine-month break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Syria Civil Society Geneva January August October Sunday 2019 Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Algeria Optimistic About OPEC+ Members Chances of ..

4 minutes ago

Merriam-Webster Names 'Pandemic' Word of Year 2020

4 minutes ago

Italy fines Apple 10 mn euros for water damage cla ..

4 minutes ago

Tahmim Ghandapur of KP becomes fastest athlete, wi ..

4 minutes ago

Month-long training on financial and administrativ ..

47 minutes ago

Alliance and Soccer Italian Style move to top in U ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.