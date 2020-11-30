Fourth Meeting of Syrian Constitutional Committee Starts in Geneva

The fourth meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee began in Geneva on Monday and will run through Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The fourth meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee began in Geneva on Monday and will run through Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told reporters on Sunday that the following round of talks would allow the parties to launch direct discussions on national foundations and principles of the Syrian constitution at the next meeting in January.

For now, the parties should build mutual trust, which will allow them to move forward on more substantive topics, according to Pedersen.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30, 2019, to work toward drafting a new constitution. The Committee resumed work in August after a nine-month break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.