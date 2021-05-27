Fourth Package of Personal EU Sanctions on Belarus May Be Approved by June 21 - Borrell

The fourth package of personal sanctions on Belarus is almost ready, it can be approved before the meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers Council on June 21, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said following an informal meeting of European foreign ministers in Portugal

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The fourth package of personal sanctions on Belarus is almost ready, it can be approved before the meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers Council on June 21, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said following an informal meeting of European foreign ministers in Portugal.

"The package of personal sanctions is almost ready, and I don't think we need to wait for the next formal foreign council in order for it to be approved," Borrell said.