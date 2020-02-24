UrduPoint.com
Fourth Person Dies In Italy From Coronavirus-Related Complications - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:32 PM

Fourth Person Dies in Italy From Coronavirus-Related Complications - Health Authorities

Italy's northern Lombardy Region has registered the third death from the new coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, which brings the country's total to four, Lombardy's Councilor for Welfare Giulio Gallera said on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Italy's northern Lombardy Region has registered the third death from the new coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, which brings the country's total to four, Lombardy's Councilor for Welfare Giulio Gallera said on Monday.

"We have the third victim in Lombardy. The 84-year-old man who was hospitalized in the city of Bergamo died last night," Gallera said live on Rai 3 tv channel.

The first death in the country was registered in another northern region, Veneto, where a 78-years-old man died from the virus on Saturday.

According to Gallera, all victims of coronavirus were elderly people, who were suffering also from other illnesses.

Cases of the new coronavirus � now numbering more than 200 � have been confirmed in several Italian regions, including Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont and Lazio. The authorities of Lombardy and Veneto have decided to ban all public events, including cultural and sports ones to prevent the virus spread.

