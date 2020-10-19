The fourth round of negotiations of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC), which consists of five senior military officers chosen by the Government of National Accord and five senior military officers chosen by the Libyan National Army, has started in Geneva, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said on Monday

"The fourth round of the Libyan JMC talks began this morning at the Palais des Nations in Geneva with the presence and participation of the Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations (ASRSG) and Head of the UNSMIL, Ms. Stephanie Williams. The launching of this round of talks is marked by in person meetings between the delegations of the two parties to the conflict in Libya.

The meeting began with the playing of the Libyan national anthem, followed by opening remarks by the ASRSG and the heads of both delegations," the UNSMIL said in a statement.

The negotiations will continue until October 24, the UNSMIL said, expressing hope that the talks would result in "a solution to all outstanding issues in order to achieve a complete and permanent ceasefire across Libya."

"UNSMIL appreciates the leadership of both parties for facilitating this round of talks. It also thanks the members of both delegations for traveling to Geneva during these unusual conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement concluded.