UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth Round Of Nile River Dam Talks To Take Place In Ethiopia Between January 9-10 -Cairo

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 11:51 AM

Fourth Round of Nile River Dam Talks to Take Place in Ethiopia Between January 9-10 -Cairo

Another round of consultations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile river will take place between January 9-10, 2020, in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa, Egypt's Water Ministry said on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Another round of consultations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile river will take place between January 9-10, 2020, in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa, Egypt's Water Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the third meeting of a four-meeting series between the three countries on the dam was concluded in Sudan's Khartoum on Sunday.

"At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue technical discussions and negotiations on all controversial issues during the fourth meeting, which was decided to be held in Addis Ababa between January 9-10, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

Ethiopia began constructing what is expected to become Africa's biggest hydroelectric power site in 2011. However, tensions subsequently emerged between Addis Ababa and Cairo with the latter expressing concerns that Egypt, alongside Sudan that are located downstream, might experience water shortages due to the project. The sides have since held multiple rounds of talks on the issue.

The World Bank and the United States are supporting the negotiations.

Related Topics

Africa World Bank Water Egypt Dam Cairo Addis Ababa Khartoum Ethiopia United States Sudan SITE January Sunday 2020 All

Recent Stories

Pakistan bags victory against Sri Lanka after a de ..

4 minutes ago

SCO Monitoring Mission Finds No Serious Violations ..

22 minutes ago

Hyundai's upgraded Grandeur gets more than 50,000 ..

22 minutes ago

UAE, Sierra Leone discuss enhancing cooperation

22 minutes ago

Researchers reveal factor of subtropical plant pho ..

22 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei edges up on US rallies

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.