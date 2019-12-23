Fourth Round of Nile River Dam Talks to Take Place in Ethiopia Between January 9-10 -Cairo

Another round of consultations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile river will take place between January 9-10, 2020, in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa, Egypt's Water Ministry said on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Another round of consultations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on the controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile river will take place between January 9-10, 2020, in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa, Egypt's Water Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the third meeting of a four-meeting series between the three countries on the dam was concluded in Sudan's Khartoum on Sunday.

"At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue technical discussions and negotiations on all controversial issues during the fourth meeting, which was decided to be held in Addis Ababa between January 9-10, 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

Ethiopia began constructing what is expected to become Africa's biggest hydroelectric power site in 2011. However, tensions subsequently emerged between Addis Ababa and Cairo with the latter expressing concerns that Egypt, alongside Sudan that are located downstream, might experience water shortages due to the project. The sides have since held multiple rounds of talks on the issue.

The World Bank and the United States are supporting the negotiations.