Fourth Russian Plane Within 3 Weeks Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Cuba

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The fourth Russian plane within three weeks has landed in the Cuban capital of Havana to provide the country with humanitarian aid, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The humanitarian aid includes 38.2 tonnes of medical equipment and 2.2 tonnes of wheat flour.

In July, the Russian Military Transport Aviation dispatched two An-124 Ruslan aircraft to Cuba with over 88 tonnes of food, personal protective equipment and more than a million medical masks. The third plane with Russian aid arrived in Cuba a day ago.

The humanitarian situation in Cuba remains difficult not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic but also due to the ongoing US sanctions pressure. Bolivia, Mexico and Nicaragua have also sent humanitarian aid to Cuba.