UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fourth Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 Will Soon Enter Circulation - Putin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Fourth Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 Will Soon Enter Circulation - Putin

The fourth Russian vaccine against COVID-19 will soon enter circulation, President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday, reaffirming commitment to cooperate with foreign partners in the fight against the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The fourth Russian vaccine against COVID-19 will soon enter circulation, President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday, reaffirming commitment to cooperate with foreign partners in the fight against the pandemic.

"Russia is interested in cooperating with foreign partners in the fight against the global pandemic. We have managed to quickly develop three domestic effective vaccines against the coronavirus infection. The fourth one will soon enter circulation, and vaccination is gaining speed," Putin told foreign ambassadors.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman’s Department of Finance trains staff on ho ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation discuss power of so ..

21 minutes ago

Russia Registers 8,183 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

5 minutes ago

US Did Not Ask Russia to Remove It From List of Un ..

5 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish well up

5 minutes ago

New China-Europe freight train service launched

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.