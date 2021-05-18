Fourth Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 Will Soon Enter Circulation - Putin

The fourth Russian vaccine against COVID-19 will soon enter circulation, President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday, reaffirming commitment to cooperate with foreign partners in the fight against the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The fourth Russian vaccine against COVID-19 will soon enter circulation, President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday, reaffirming commitment to cooperate with foreign partners in the fight against the pandemic.

"Russia is interested in cooperating with foreign partners in the fight against the global pandemic. We have managed to quickly develop three domestic effective vaccines against the coronavirus infection. The fourth one will soon enter circulation, and vaccination is gaining speed," Putin told foreign ambassadors.