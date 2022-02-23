Fourth tropical storm in one month hits Madagascar

Tropical Cyclone Emnati lashed the southeast coast of Madagascar Tuesday, the fourth tropical storm to hit the island in a month, according to weather forecasters and United Nations (UN) humanitarians

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Tropical Cyclone Emnati lashed the southeast coast of Madagascar Tuesday, the fourth tropical storm to hit the island in a month, according to weather forecasters and United Nations (UN) humanitarians.

"Emnati will be the fifth extreme weather event this year, and fourth tropical storm to make landfall in Madagascar in one month," said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Heading southwesterly, the storm's center was just 40 km off the coast late Tuesday night local time, and is forecast to cut across the southeast corner of Indian Ocean island's southern tip.

It follows Tropical Storm Ana on Jan. 22, Tropical Cyclone Batsirai on Feb. 5 and Tropical Storm Dumako, Feb. 15, OCHA said. Madagascar was in "an inter-tropical convergence zone (event) which impacted Madagascar on Jan. 17."The worst extreme weather was Tropical Cyclone Batsirai which killed more than 120 people, OCHA said. And survivors of that cyclone "are likely to be impacted again by Emnati."The office said the government has led preparations and response for the latest storm with support from humanitarian partners.