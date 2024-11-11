Open Menu

Fourth Typhoon In A Month Hits Philippines

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Thousands of villages were ordered to evacuate and ports shut down, officials said Monday, as the disaster-weary Philippines was struck by another typhoon -- the fourth in less than a month.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage as Typhoon Toraji hit the nation's northeast coast near Dilasag town, about 220 kilometres (140 miles) northeast of the capital, Manila, the national weather agency said.

"We're getting hit with strong winds and heavy rain. Some trees are being toppled and power has been cut since yesterday," Merwina Pableo, civil defence chief of Dinalungan town near Dilasag, told AFP.

"We cannot go out yet to make a damage assessment."

At least 1,400 people were moved from coastal areas as well as flood-prone and landslide-prone areas of Dinalungan and nearby Baler municipality, said disaster operations official Donald Allan Ty.

In all, the government ordered 2,500 villages to be evacuated on Sunday, though the national disaster office does not have the total number of evacuees as of Monday.

Toraji, packing maximum winds of 130 kilometres (80 miles) an hour, was moving northwest rapidly and is forecast to blow out to the South China Sea late Monday after slicing through the mountainous interior of the main island of Luzon, the weather service said.

Schools and government offices were shut in areas expected to be hit hardest by the latest typhoon.

The national weather agency warned of severe winds and heavy rainfall across the north of the country, along with a "moderate to high risk of a storm surge" -- giant waves threatening the coasts of the main island of Luzon.

Nearly 700 passengers were stranded at ports, according to a coast guard tally on Monday, with the weather service warning that "sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels".

"All mariners must remain in port or, if underway, seek shelter or safe harbour as soon as possible until winds and waves subside," it added.

After Toraji, a tropical depression could also potentially strike the region as early as Thursday night, weather forecaster Veronica Torres told AFP.

Tropical Storm Man-yi, currently east of Guam, may also threaten the Philippines next week, she added.

