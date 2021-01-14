Fourth UN Peacekeeper Dead in Mali After Wednesday Attack by Unknown Gunmen - Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on Thursday announced that the death toll in the recent attack on its staff had grown to four.

The incident occurred in the Timbuktu Region in northern Mali, a hotspot of Islamist insurgency. According to MINUSMA, a group of peacekeepers on a security mission managed to repel the armed attack, losing however 3 peacekeepers. Another six were wounded.

"We have just learned with sadness that following yesterday's attack, a fourth peacekeeper unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," the peacekeeping mission tweeted.

The peacekeepers were Ivorian nationals. Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has expressed his condolences to families of those deceased and the rest of the injured.

Northern Mali has been plunged into the security crisis linked to the Islamist insurgency since 2012, as the government has struggled to obtain full control over territories taken by jihadist groups ever since.