Fourth Vaccinated US Congress Member Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Congressman Ralph Norman of South Carolina became the fourth vaccinated member of the US Congress to test positive for COVID-19, he announced on Thursday.

"After experiencing minor symptoms this morning I sought a COVID-19 test and was just informed the test results were positive," Norman, a Republican and a real estate developer, said in a Twitter message.

Norman added that his symptoms remained minor.

"Thankfully I have been fully vaccinated and my symptoms remain mild.

To every extent possible I will continue my work virtually while in quarantine for the next ten days," he said.

In all, 128 representatives and senators have either isolated themselves because they had COVID-19, self-quarantined after exposure or took other action or no action after exposure, GovTrack.US said. Of those, 71 representatives and senators have been diagnosed with COVID-19 either through testing or symptoms, the website said.