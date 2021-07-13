UrduPoint.com
Fourth Wave of COVID-19 Can Be Averted Through Vaccination, Restrictions - Merkel

Germany can prevent the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic by going ahead with the vaccination campaign and continuing to follow sanitary restrictions, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Germany can prevent the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic by going ahead with the vaccination campaign and continuing to follow sanitary restrictions, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"We are doing everything to prevent it [the fourth wave]. It means that even with a large share of those vaccinated it is necessary to keep following the rules (wearing masks, hygiene routine, social distancing, regular ventilation), testing should go on, we will continue testings at schools in fall. The pandemic is not over yet despite vaccination, and the fact that a lot of things are easier now, that we are not that quickly approaching the healthcare system congestion," Merkel told a presser.

Preventing the healthcare system from collapsing is the main priority for Germany, she went on, adding that vaccination should help hospitals not to get overloaded even when the infection rate is high.

Germany, she noted, has not reached an optimal vaccination rate, even though 84% of elderly people have already received two COVID-19 shots. Among people older than 18 more than 66% have gotten at least one dose, so Germany will keep urging people to be vaccinated, the chancellor concluded.

