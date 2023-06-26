Open Menu

Fox News Chooses Jesse Watters To Fill Carlson's Primetime Show Slot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Fox News Chooses Jesse Watters to Fill Carlson's Primetime Show Slot

Fox News host Jesse Watters has been tapped by the network to take over the primetime programming slot vacated after Tucker Carlson left the network earlier this year, Fox reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Fox news host Jesse Watters has been tapped by the network to take over the primetime programming slot vacated after Tucker Carlson left the network earlier this year, Fox reported on Monday.

Currently the host of the opinion show "Jesse Watters Primetime," and regularly featured on "The Five," Watters will fill the 8 p.m. slot, while Sean Hannity's popular broadcast will remain at 9 p.m.

Watters has been lauded as one of the network's most conservative culture defenders and an acolyte of former president Donald Trump. He built a following on the network after joining in 2002 with controversial ambush-style street interview methods and his criticism of the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci.

The announcement comes almost two months after the media giant and Carlson agreed to part ways, a move that came despite the fact he hosted the network's top-rated program. Conflicting reports suggested Carlson was let go due to his controversial coverage of topics - ranging from the January 6 riots to US support for the war in Ukraine - while others said he was fired for sharp criticism of senior management.

