Fox News, CNN, AP, NBC Project That Biden Won Presidential Election In United States

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:23 PM

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the presidential election in the United States, the CNN, Fox News and NBC broadcasters and the AP news agency projected on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Democratic nominee Joe Biden has won the presidential election in the United States, the CNN, Fox News and NBC broadcasters and the AP news agency projected on Saturday.

According to their data, Biden secured the necessary 270 electoral votes.

The media outlets proceed from the current results of the vote counting in Pennsylvania.

CNN also reported that the politician would speak tonight.

The official ballot counting is still ongoing.

