Fox News Host Carlson Tried To Arrange Putin Interview When NSA Spied On Him - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Fox News Host Carlson Tried to Arrange Putin Interview When NSA Spied on Him - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Fox News host Tucker Carlson was trying to arrange an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly before he accused the National Security Agency (NSA) of spying on him, Axios reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The "extraordinary" accusation ” publicly denied by the NSA ” was made after Carlson learned that the US government was aware of his efforts to secure the interview, Axios said.

When asked to confirm whether any communications from Carlson had been intercepted, and if so, why, the NSA declined to comment to the news portal on the matter.

The Fox News host said on June 28, citing "a whistleblower within the US government," that the NSA "is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show [Tucker Carlson Tonight] off the air." The NSA responded by saying that it has a foreign intelligence mission.

