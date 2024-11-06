Fox News Makes Solo Call Of US Election For Trump
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Fox news declared Donald Trump the winner of the US presidential election early Wednesday, the only network to make the call, after projecting he would win key battlegrounds Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
"Donald Trump elected as the next president of the United States," declared the front page of the Fox News website.
CNN, NBC News, ABC News and CBS News had yet to call the election -- or the races in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania -- for Trump, who was soon expected to speak to his supporters in Florida.
