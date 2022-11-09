Fox News Projects Gretchen Whitmer to Win Reelection as Governor of Michigan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic incumbent governor of Michigan, is set to win reelection in a race against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to Fox news.

The race was called at 51.

16% of the vote in favor of Whitmer and 47.2% in favor of Dixon, with over one-third of the votes reported.

Vote tabulation continues across the United States to determine statewide races and control of both chambers of US Congress.