Fox News Says Will Host First Republican 2024 Presidential Debate on August 23

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Fox News will host the first Republican Party Primary debate for the 2024 presidential election on August 23, the news network said on Tuesday.

Anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the debate, which will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the network said.

The primary debate will be the first held by Republicans as part of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

The field of candidates is led by former US President Donald Trump, followed by contenders including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

If Republicans were to nominate Trump in 2024, it would mark the first time the party had nominated the same candidate for president three elections in a row.