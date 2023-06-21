UrduPoint.com

Fox News Says Will Host First Republican 2024 Presidential Debate On August 23

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Fox News Says Will Host First Republican 2024 Presidential Debate on August 23

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Fox News will host the first Republican Party Primary debate for the 2024 presidential election on August 23, the news network said on Tuesday.

Anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the debate, which will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the network said.

The primary debate will be the first held by Republicans as part of the 2024 presidential election cycle.

The field of candidates is led by former US President Donald Trump, followed by contenders including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

If Republicans were to nominate Trump in 2024, it would mark the first time the party had nominated the same candidate for president three elections in a row.

Related Topics

Election Governor Trump Same Milwaukee Florida August

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military ..

Pentagon Says Confident That Military-to-Military Communications With China to R ..

40 minutes ago
 US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protec ..

US DoJ Says Examining Bank Merger Policy to Protect Consumers After Industry Tur ..

39 minutes ago
 Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to loca ..

Governor urges UNHCR to provide facilities to local populations affected by refu ..

40 minutes ago
 Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning s ..

Alcaraz survives Queen's scare, Murray's winning streak ends

40 minutes ago
 Manchester City producing best football and talent ..

Manchester City producing best football and talent in England, says Chairman

47 minutes ago
 Two drug smugglers held

Two drug smugglers held

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.