Fox News Seeks To Dismiss Lawsuit By US Election Technology And Software Group Smartmatic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:48 PM

Fox News Seeks to Dismiss Lawsuit by US Election Technology and Software Group Smartmatic

Fox News Media intends to dismiss a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed against it by US election technology and software company Smartmatic for alleged election fraud claims

Fox News Media intends to dismiss a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed against it by US election technology and software company Smartmatic for alleged election fraud claims.

Fox News network, along with several other defendants, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell by Smartmatic, have been hit with a lawsuit over their false claims that the latter was engaged in an election rigging scheme to prevent former US President Donald Trump from winning the 2020 presidential election.

"FOX News has moved to dismiss the Smartmatic lawsuit because it is meritless. If the First Amendment [of the Constitution of the United States] means anything, it means that Fox cannot be held liable for fairly reporting and commenting on competing allegations in a hotly contested and actively litigated election.

We are proud of our election coverage which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism," the network said.

Following the presidential election, Trump declared that his victory was stolen via massive fraud and acts of impropriety. His legal team accused Smartmatic and the Dominion Voting Systems, a Canadian firm which software was also used in the election, of participation in a fraudulent scheme to ensure his failure in the election.

Last month, Dominion Voting Systems� also filed a defamation lawsuit seeking damages worth $1.3 billion from former President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, over his election fraud claims. The company also said it intended to file similar suit against the Fox News network.

