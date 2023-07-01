Fox News to Pay Ex-Producer $12Mln to Settle Lawsuit Alleging Hostile Workplace - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Fox news agreed to pay a former producer $12 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the media outlet of having a hostile workplace environment, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The report said former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg accused the company of operating a hostile and discriminatory workplace.

Grossberg specifically said that the network and former Fox host Tucker Carlson allowed a culture of rampant misogyny and sexual harassment and that she was also subject to sexist and antisemitic harassment during her time working on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Moreover, the report said Grossberg also accused the network of allegedly coercing her into giving false testimony in a deposition related to the Dominion case.

Grossberg, according to the report, said in a statement that she continues to stand by her allegations but is "heartened" that the network took her claims seriously.