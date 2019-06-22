Foxconn CEO Steps Down to Focus on 2020 Taiwan Presidential Run

Billionaire Terry Gou will step down as CEO of the world's largest consumer electronics manufacturer, Foxconn, in order to pursue the Taiwanese presidency in 2020, the company said in a statement on Friday

On Friday, Gou announced his decision to resign during the annual shareholders meeting. Young Liu, the head of Foxconn's semiconductor division Foxconn Integrated Technology, was elected to replace him.

Gou, 68, founded Foxconn, official known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

, in 1974 and will remain on the company's nine-member board of directors, the statement added.

In April, the business mogul said he was considering running for president in Taiwan and, if elected, would mediate peace between China and Taiwan.

Foxconn, which assembles personal computers and smartphones for brands such as Apple and Dell, has been caught up in the US-China trade war and Washington's ban on business operations with Chinese tech giant Huawei.