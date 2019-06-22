UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foxconn CEO Steps Down To Focus On 2020 Taiwan Presidential Run

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:04 AM

Foxconn CEO Steps Down to Focus on 2020 Taiwan Presidential Run

Billionaire Terry Gou will step down as CEO of the world's largest consumer electronics manufacturer, Foxconn, in order to pursue the Taiwanese presidency in 2020, the company said in a statement on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Billionaire Terry Gou will step down as CEO of the world's largest consumer electronics manufacturer, Foxconn, in order to pursue the Taiwanese presidency in 2020, the company said in a statement on Friday.

On Friday, Gou announced his decision to resign during the annual shareholders meeting. Young Liu, the head of Foxconn's semiconductor division Foxconn Integrated Technology, was elected to replace him.

Gou, 68, founded Foxconn, official known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

, in 1974 and will remain on the company's nine-member board of directors, the statement added.

In April, the business mogul said he was considering running for president in Taiwan and, if elected, would mediate peace between China and Taiwan.

Foxconn, which assembles personal computers and smartphones for brands such as Apple and Dell, has been caught up in the US-China trade war and Washington's ban on business operations with Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Related Topics

World Technology Business China Washington Company Young April 2020 Apple Industry Huawei

Recent Stories

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

27 minutes ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

28 minutes ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

28 minutes ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

28 minutes ago

CAA chief issues directives for stoppage of plasti ..

28 minutes ago

England v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.