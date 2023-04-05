Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Foxconn Founder Announces Taiwan Presidential Bid - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Foxconn Founder Announces Taiwan Presidential Bid - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Taiwanese billionaire and founder of electronics manufacturer Foxconn, Terry Gou, announced on Wednesday that he would seek nomination as candidate for the Taiwanese presidency in the 2024 election from the opposition Kuomintang Party (KMT), Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS reported.

Last week, Gou visited the United States to promote the island's cooperation with Washington and the whole world. The public took the trip as a signal that the Foxconn founder has launched his 2024 presidential election campaign.

"If the KMT nominates me, I will do my best ... to win the 2024 election," Gou said upon his return from the US, as quoted by TVBS.

He also reportedly thanked the KMT leadership for considering him the party's "important asset," and apologized for leaving it four years ago.

The businessman stressed the importance of explaining to the younger generation that voting for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which promotes Taiwan's independence and confronts China, is dangerous and contradicts the island's interests.

"To avoid war, Taiwan needs to accomplish two things. Firstly, resolve the confrontation between the United States and China. Secondly, keep the Democratic Progressive Party from power," Gou said.

Foxconn is one of the world's largest technology manufacturers and service providers. It was established by Gou in 1974 in Taiwan. Among its customers are major international corporations such as Amazon, Apple, xiaomi, and microsoft.

In 2019, Gou stepped down as Foxconn chairman in order to run in the 2020 Taiwanese administration head election. However, shortly after, he announced the decision to leave the KMT.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

Election World Technology China Washington Beijing Taipei Independence United States 2019 2020 Apple From Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

18 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

18 minutes ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

18 minutes ago
 DXB welcomes Cyprus Airwaysâ€™ inaugural flight fr ..

DXB welcomes Cyprus Airwaysâ€™ inaugural flight from Larnaca

18 minutes ago
 Kuwait oil price up to US$87.23 pb

Kuwait oil price up to US$87.23 pb

18 minutes ago
 Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers in A ..

Israeli forces assault Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.