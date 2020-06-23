UrduPoint.com
FPO Does Not See Expelled Strache As Competitor In Vienna Election - Secretary General

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:50 PM

FPO Does Not See Expelled Strache as Competitor in Vienna Election - Secretary General

Austria's disgraced former vice chancellor and ex-leader of the Freedom Party (FPO), Heinz-Christian Strache, who plans to run as the lead candidate in the Viennese provincial election in October with a splinter party, is not seen by the FPO as a competitor in the race, the party's secretary general, Michael Schnedlitz, told Sputnik in an interview

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Austria's disgraced former vice chancellor and ex-leader of the Freedom Party (FPO), Heinz-Christian Strache, who plans to run as the lead candidate in the Viennese provincial election in October with a splinter party, is not seen by the FPO as a competitor in the race, the party's secretary general, Michael Schnedlitz, told Sputnik in an interview.

Strache, who still has popularity among core FPO voters despite a video sting scandal that toppled the national government last year, announced his intentions to return to politics in February, saying that he would run in the election for his newly founded Alliance for Austria party.

"Heinz-Christian Strache is not an issue for us, we have one opponent in the Vienna election and its name is SPO [Social Democratic Party of Austria]," Schnedlitz said, when asked to comment on Strache's comeback.

In a tape allegedly made at an Ibiza mansion in 2017, Strache was seen promising lucrative contracts to a woman posing as a niece of a Russian oligarch. The video was published by two German outlets last May. The affair resulted in the coalition of Austrian People's Party led by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and FPO collapsed and snap elections were organized in September.

