UrduPoint.com

Fracking Activity Impacting Frequency, Intensity Of Earthquakes In Texas - Oil Regulator

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Fracking Activity Impacting Frequency, Intensity of Earthquakes in Texas - Oil Regulator

Fracking-related activity in West Texas is having an impact on the frequency and intensity of earthquakes in the region, the Texas Railroad Commission, the industry regulator in the top oil-producing state, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Fracking-related activity in West Texas is having an impact on the frequency and intensity of earthquakes in the region, the Texas Railroad Commission, the industry regulator in the top oil-producing state, told Sputnik.

On November 16, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck West Texas, making it the state's largest recorded earthquake in three decades, according to the US Geological Survey.

"The RRC has been monitoring seismicity over the course of several years and identified produced water injection disposal as having an impact on the frequency and intensity of earthquakes. Produced water is produced during oil and gas production," Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) spokesperson Andrew Keese said in response to whether fracking contributed to the 5.

4 magnitude earthquake.

To protect residents and the environment, the Texas Railroad Commission created three seismic response plans in the Permian Basin, the most productive oil and gas area in the state, Keese said.

The response plans to reduce injection-induced seismicity include reduction of daily injection volumes in disposal wells and suspension of disposal well permits, Keese said.

Texas' state seismic monitoring network and seismicity research center, TexNet, found that from 2017 to 2020, about 68% of earthquakes above magnitude 1.5 were highly associated with hydraulic fracturing or the disposal of produced formation water into either shallow or deep geologic formations, which is a common practice by oil companies at the end of the fracking process that can shift fault lines.

Related Topics

Earthquake Water Oil November Gas 2017 2020 From Industry Top

Recent Stories

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After Ne ..

Biden May Announce Reelection Bid Shortly After New Year Holidays - White House

46 seconds ago
 APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop India ..

APHC leader seeks world intervention to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

47 seconds ago
 Russia Not Reviewing Moratorium on Short-, Interme ..

Russia Not Reviewing Moratorium on Short-, Intermediate-Range Missiles in Europe ..

49 seconds ago
 US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Hold Saudi Arabia Res ..

US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Hold Saudi Arabia Responsible for Attack on US Nava ..

52 seconds ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid politics of agitation

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid politics of agitation

5 minutes ago
 Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with ..

Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.