Fracking Poses Risk to Dams in British Columbia, Should Be Halted in Region - Think Tank

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Fracking in the Canadian province of British Columbia should be halted immediately as the activity puts two existing dams and one under construction at risk, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) said in press release on Thursday.

"We need an immediate ban on fracking within 10 kilometers of the Peace River from the W.A.C. Bennett to Site C dams, and strict limits on fracking for 15 kilometers beyond that unless a neutral body of experts rules there is no possibility for induced earthquakes," Ben Parfitt, a CCPA resource policy analyst, said. "Then the BC government must do the right thing and launch a full public inquiry into whether fracking is acceptable in any form whatsoever in the Peace River region given the known risks."

Dave Unger, a former BC Hydro construction manager called the decision to allow fracking near the facilities "lunacy," saying such operations could have a devastating impact should they trigger an earthquake that causes the dams to burst.

He added that he has personally experienced three seismic shocks while working on the dams.

Parfitt said that while the risk of imminent disaster could be low, documents obtained by CCPA through a Freedom of Information request prove that BC Hydro has known for decades that the Peace Canyon Dam is built atop unstable rock underlayment, which puts it at greater risk.

The independent think tank noted that fracking is believed to have caused a Nov. 2018 4.5 magnitude earthquake at the Site C dam construction site - an incident that forced the immediate evacuation of workers. That event should demonstrate that the threat posed by fracking is real and present, CCPA said.