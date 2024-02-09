Open Menu

Fractured West African Bloc Appeals For Unity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) West Africa's regional bloc has appealed for unity after emergency talks on the political crisis in Senegal and the withdrawal of three coup-hit countries from the group.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) extraordinary session on Thursday addressed President Macky Sall's decision to delay elections in Senegal just a week after Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger declared their departure.

ECOWAS commission president Omar Alieu Touray called the turmoil in Senegal a "worrying development".

The chairman of the bloc's Mediation and Security Council Yusuf Maitama Tuggar urged the three countries not to leave, warning their exit would "bring more hardship and do more harm to common citizens".

"We are stronger together as a community," Tuggar, also Nigeria's foreign minister, said as West African foreign and defence ministers attended the council meeting in Nigeria's capital Abuja.

But it was still unclear on Friday what measures -- if any -- the bloc had decided to take.

The draft ECOWAS agenda for the Thursday meeting had listed Senegal's crisis and the departure of the three countries as items for discussion.

