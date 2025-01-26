Fragile Gaza truce enters second week

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A fragile truce aimed at ending the war in Gaza entered its second week on Sunday, after four Israeli hostages and around 200 Palestinian prisoners were released to joyful scenes.

While Israel and militant group Hamas completed on Saturday their second hostage-prisoner swap under the ceasefire deal, a last-minute dispute blocked the expected return of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to the Gaza Strip's devastated north.

Israel announced that it would block Palestinians' passage to the north until a civilian woman hostage who the prime minister's office said "was supposed to be released" on Saturday walks free.

A Hamas source told AFP that the woman, Arbel Yehud, will be "released as part of the third swap set for next Saturday".

The dispute highlighted concerns over the next phases of the three-stage truce deal, which took effect on January 19.

The deal's second phase is to see negotiations for a permanent end to the war, but analysts have warned it risks collapsing because of the deal's multi-phase nature and deep distrust between Israel and Hamas.

During the first six-week phase, 33 hostages should be freed in staggered releases in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

A total of seven hostages and 289 Palestinians have so far been released under the deal, as well as one Jordanian prisoner freed by Israel.

- Waiting to return home -

In Gaza, Palestinian police prevented hundreds of displaced people from reaching the Israeli-controlled passage to the north, where Israeli tanks and armoured vehicles were blocking the road.

Rafiqa Subh, waiting to return to Beit Lahia, said: "We want to go back, even though our houses are destroyed. We miss our homes so much."

Subh said she would wait to be allowed back into the north "even if we have to sleep by the checkpoint".

The Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said Gazans were not allowed to approach the Netzarim Corridor, through which they have to pass to reach their homes in the north, "until it is announced open".

"These instructions will remain in effect" until further notice and until "Hamas fulfils its commitments", Adraee said, echoing Israeli claims that Hamas was in breach of the agreement by not handing over Yehud.

Among those trying to return Saturday was Samia Helles, a 26-year-old from Gaza City.

"So far, I don't know whether my house is still standing or destroyed. I don't know if my mother is alive or dead. I haven't been able to contact her for a month," she said.

The truce has brought a surge of food, fuel, medicines and other aid into rubble-strewn Gaza, but the UN says "the humanitarian situation remains dire".