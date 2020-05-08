Fragile paradise: Pacific isles weigh risk of returning tourists

South Pacific island nations have dodged the worst ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, but now face a stark choice between a risky reopening to tourists and economic collapse

South Pacific island nations have dodged the worst ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, but now face a stark choice between a risky reopening to tourists and economic collapse.

Today countries all over the world are weighing when to ease restrictions that would save jobs but risk the virus running amok.

But the tradeoffs are perhaps starker in the South Pacific islands than almost anywhere else on Earth.

Most of these postcard-perfect archipelagoes have been spared outbreaks that would instantly overwhelm their barebones health systems.

Around a dozen Pacific island nations remain virus-free, most of them remote dots in the ocean that sealed their borders when they saw the carnage COVID-19 was causing elsewhere in the world.

One notable exception is Fiji, where 18 cases have been reported although the authorities hope to be able to declare the islands virus-free later this month.

But the economic impact of the pandemic has been devastating.

Communities across the region rely heavily on tourism -- in some places as much as 50 percent of GDP -- that comes from parts of the world where COVID-19 has been actively spreading.

Since the crisis began, flights have stopped, hotels have been abandoned, and revenue has dried up.

"When Australia closed its borders to international travel, our resort went to zero income in three days," Elizabeth Pechan, co-owner of Vanuatu's The Havannah resort, wrote in a recent blog post.

In Vanuatu alone, 70 percent of tourism jobs have reportedly disappeared.

And the already impoverished nations have no US Treasury or European Central Bank to race to the financial rescue.

Still, an idea to include the islands in a quarantine-free travel "bubble" with Australia and New Zealand -- where infection rates are low -- is getting only a cautious welcome.

"There's a huge risk if COVID finds its way into Pacific island nations that are currently untouched," said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after recent talks with her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.