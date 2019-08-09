UrduPoint.com
Fragments Of Azerbaijan's Crashed MiG-29 Fighter Found In Caspian Sea - Defense Ministry

Fri 09th August 2019

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Fragments of the Azerbaijani Air Force's MiG-29 fighter that crashed in late July have been found in the Caspian Sea, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

The fighter went off radars during a training flight on July 24.

The Defense Ministry said back then that it believed it to have fallen into the Caspian Sea. The country's military prosecution has launched a criminal case over the crash.

"Certain fragments of the crashed MiG-29 have been found in the Caspian Sea," the ministry said.

