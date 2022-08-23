UrduPoint.com

France 2 Apologizes For Mistaking Chimneystack Near Zaporizhzhia NPP For Russian Rocket

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) French broadcaster France 2 apologized for mistakenly calling a damaged chimney pipe on top of one of the buildings near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) a Russian rocket.

"This news item was produced from images from APTN (Associated Press Television News), an agency to which France Televisions (owner of France 2) is subscribed... By mistake, one of them was misinterpreted. It shows a damaged chimney, not a missile, as stated in the commentary. We apologize to our viewers for this unfortunate error," the broadcaster said on Twitter.

France 2 also shared the picture that caused the confusion, which depicted the rooftop of one of the buildings surrounding the NPP and two chimney pipes.

The nuclear plant itself can be seen in the background of the shot. The pipe in the center appears to be damaged, with the bottom part of its steel coating torn away, presumably by a small blast, which caused the structure to tilt to one side.

The news item was aired on August 10 in the evening news at 8 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT).

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, located on the territory controlled by the Russian forces, has recently been targeted by multiple missile strikes, prompting fears of a possible nuclear accident. Both Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the shellings of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, with Western media backing Kiev's accusations.

