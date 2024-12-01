France accuses countries of 'obstruction' at plastic talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Busan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) France on Sunday accused a handful of countries of obstructing negotiations in South Korea to reach the world's first treaty to curb plastic pollution.

"We also are worried by the continuing obstruction by the so-called like-minded countries," Olga Givernet, France's minister delegate for energy, told reporters, referring to a group of mostly oil-producing nations.

Nearly 200 countries are in the port city of Busan for negotiations on a deal to curb plastic pollution, with only a few hours left on the clock.

"Finding an agreement for us on (an) ambitious treaty that reduces plastic pollution remains an absolute priority for France," Givernet said.

"We are planning on pushing it, pushing it again."

More than 90 percent of plastic is not recycled, while plastic production is expected to triple by 2060.

Efforts to reach the landmark agreement have been locked over several key sticking points, particularly reducing production and phasing out chemicals believed or known to harm human health.

More than 100 countries back those measures and insist a treaty without them will fail to solve the pollution crisis.

But around a dozen nations -- mostly producers of plastic precursors derived from fossil fuels -- are strongly opposed.

"We still have a few hours left in these negotiations, there is time to find common ground, but Rwanda cannot accept a toothless treaty," said Juliet Kabera, director general of the Rwanda Environment Management Authority.

The latest draft text remains full of opposing views and contradictory language, and a promised new version after long hours of negotiations into Saturday night has not yet been published.

"We will continue to fight for an ambitious outcome in Busan," Givernet said.

"We have still a few hours to discuss and make contributions and be certain that our determination (is) to carry on with the negotiation process until the last hour."