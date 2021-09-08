France Accuses Taliban of Not Matching Actions to Words After Cabinet Announcement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The French foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it did not see the Taliban (banned in Russia) deliver on the promises it made in the past weeks as it sought acceptance of the international community

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The French foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it did not see the Taliban (banned in Russia) deliver on the promises it made in the past weeks as it sought acceptance of the international community.

"We cannot confirm that the demands are being met. Actions are not following words," a spokesperson told reporters who asked about France's take on the Taliban-led interim government in Kabul.

The demands of the international community are "extremely clear," the spokesperson said.

The European Union wants the Taliban to ensure safe passage for those wishing to leave Afghanistan and unfettered access to relief aid, cut ties with terrorist organizations, respect human rights and female freedoms, and form a transitional government through Doha negotiations.

The Taliban on Tuesday presented an all-male cabinet of ministers, mostly of Pashtun origin, led by Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close ally of the Islamist militant group's founder.