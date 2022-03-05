France accuses UK of 'lack of humanity' in aiding Ukraine refugees: letter

France on Saturday accused Britain of an inadequate response and lacking humanity in assisting Ukrainian refugees who are seeking to join family in the UK from the French Channel port of Calais

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 )

The response of the UK is "completely unsuitable" and shows a "lack of humanity" towards refugees who are often "in distress", French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a letter to British counterpart Priti Patel seen by AFP, urging London to set up a proper consular presence in Calais to issue visas.